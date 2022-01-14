Biden announces more federal help to hospitals during Covid surge
As the U.S. records more than one million new Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, the White House announced that it will be supplying more federal help to struggling hospitals across the country to slow the spread of the virus. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton and Josh Lederman break down how the federal government is helping overwhelmed medical facilities and what steps could be next for the White House. Jan. 14, 2022
