Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices
President Biden held a virtual meeting with farmers to discuss his administration's new plan to help increase competition in the meat industry and lower consumer prices. NBC's Mike Memoli has details on the plan and what how the administration plans to implement it.Jan. 3, 2022
Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices
