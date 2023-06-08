Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth

Watch: Joran van der Sloot arrives in U.S. to face federal charges04:20
Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia01:54
Where the Canada wildfire smoke is headed next01:13
- Now Playing
Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth03:06
- UP NEXT
N.J. governor urges residents to ‘stay inside’ amid wildfire smoke01:55
Biden discusses response to Canadian wildfires and smoke01:16
Philadelphia travelers wear face masks amid poor air quality02:40
Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case03:22
Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 9303:07
How one Cleveland fisherman is cleaning up Ohio’s rivers04:50
Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 9300:35
Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami03:21
GOP lawmakers bring House business to a halt amid debt deal protest03:50
President Zelenskyy surveys damage from Nova Kakhovka dam explosion03:53
Pope Francis in ‘good general condition’ after abdominal surgery, Vatican says03:03
Trump is a key target of DOJ’s classified documents investigation, sources say04:00
When could air quality across parts of the U.S. improve?03:23
Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery01:55
Florida woman charged with fatally shooting her neighbor03:31
Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect is fighting extradition to U.S.03:30
Watch: Joran van der Sloot arrives in U.S. to face federal charges04:20
Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia01:54
Where the Canada wildfire smoke is headed next01:13
- Now Playing
Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth03:06
- UP NEXT
N.J. governor urges residents to ‘stay inside’ amid wildfire smoke01:55
Biden discusses response to Canadian wildfires and smoke01:16
Play All