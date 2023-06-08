IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot arrives in U.S. to face federal charges

  • Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia

  • Where the Canada wildfire smoke is headed next

    Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth

    N.J. governor urges residents to ‘stay inside’ amid wildfire smoke

  • Biden discusses response to Canadian wildfires and smoke

  • Philadelphia travelers wear face masks amid poor air quality

  • Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case

  • Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

  • How one Cleveland fisherman is cleaning up Ohio’s rivers

  • Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

  • Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

  • GOP lawmakers bring House business to a halt amid debt deal protest

  • President Zelenskyy surveys damage from Nova Kakhovka dam explosion

  • Pope Francis in ‘good general condition’ after abdominal surgery, Vatican says

  • Trump is a key target of DOJ’s classified documents investigation, sources say

  • When could air quality across parts of the U.S. improve?

  • Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery

  • Florida woman charged with fatally shooting her neighbor

  • Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect is fighting extradition to U.S.

Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth

President Biden answered a question about proposed anti-LGBTQ laws across the country, calling them "hateful" and an "appeal to fear" during a press conference with the British prime minister.June 8, 2023

