Biden approves deployment of additional U.S. troops to Eastern Europe
01:38
President Biden has approved the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Eastern Europe where 2,000 troops will be deployed to Germany and Poland, and 1,000 U.S. troops currently based in Europe will move into Romania. Feb. 2, 2022
