NBC News NOW

Biden awards Medal of Honor to first Black service member for actions in Iraq

03:39

President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Sgt. First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, the first Black recipient to receive the honor for his actions in Iraq. The president told the story of his heroic actions saving six others from a burning vehicle. His widow accepted the award after he died a few weeks after the incident. Dec. 16, 2021

