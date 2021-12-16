Biden awards Medal of Honor to first Black service member for actions in Iraq
03:39
Share this -
copied
President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Sgt. First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, the first Black recipient to receive the honor for his actions in Iraq. The president told the story of his heroic actions saving six others from a burning vehicle. His widow accepted the award after he died a few weeks after the incident. Dec. 16, 2021
Biden: Medal of Honor recipients 'embody the highest ideals of selfless service'
01:20
Now Playing
Biden awards Medal of Honor to first Black service member for actions in Iraq
03:39
UP NEXT
Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial
00:57
Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand
01:35
Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’
03:49
Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises