Biden: Medal of Honor recipients 'embody the highest ideals of selfless service'
President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to three soldiers, two posthumously, who "embody the highest ideals of selfless service" and praised their heroic actions. The president sympathized with the families who had lost their loved ones.Dec. 16, 2021
