Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided

Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery02:06
Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president03:03
- Now Playing
Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided02:51
- UP NEXT
Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.03:24
British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.02:38
Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake01:28
Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges02:56
Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon03:00
FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities00:24
GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children02:41
Elementary school celebrates beloved custodian01:26
Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors02:41
Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars02:48
GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker reveals son never mentioned publicly03:12
Texas mother advertises 'family for hire' to help pay bills02:13
El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall03:11
Watch: Stray dog wanders into San Diego gorilla enclosure01:58
Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media02:43
U.S heat wave fuels massive wildfires across Southwest02:39
Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search02:49
Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery02:06
Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president03:03
- Now Playing
Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided02:51
- UP NEXT
Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.03:24
British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.02:38
Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake01:28
Play All