IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery

    02:06

  • Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.

    03:24

  • British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

    02:38

  • Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake

    01:28

  • Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

    00:24

  • GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children

    02:41

  • Elementary school celebrates beloved custodian

    01:26

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

    02:41

  • Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars

    02:48

  • GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker reveals son never mentioned publicly

    03:12

  • Texas mother advertises 'family for hire' to help pay bills

    02:13

  • El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall

    03:11

  • Watch: Stray dog wanders into San Diego gorilla enclosure

    01:58

  • Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media

    02:43

  • U.S heat wave fuels massive wildfires across Southwest

    02:39

  • Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

    02:49

NBC News NOW

Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided

02:51

New economic models are predicting a steep downturn likely by the start of 2024 as fears grow that the U.S. is barreling toward a recession. NBC News’ Maura Barrett has more on the political fallout, including how President Biden is insisting it can still be avoided. June 21, 2022

  • Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery

    02:06

  • Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.

    03:24

  • British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

    02:38

  • Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All