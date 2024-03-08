IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden begins State of the Union with historical parallels, calls for Ukraine aid
March 8, 202404:56

  • Biden ends State of the Union tackling age criticism: ‘I’ve always known what endures’

    02:57

  • Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution

    04:58

  • Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

    03:47

  • Biden vouches for immigration package, rejects Trump rhetoric

    05:40

  • Biden urges Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

    02:43

  • Biden highlights efforts to reverse the climate crisis in the U.S.

    01:02

  • Biden lays out plans to improve early childhood education

    03:59

  • Biden details tax code push: ‘Fighting like hell to make it fair’

    03:42

  • Biden proposes an annual tax credit to help Americans with housing

    01:30

  • Biden vows to protect Social Security and make the wealthy 'pay their fair share'

    01:08

  • Biden highlights recovery of Illinois auto plant: ‘Unions built the middle class’

    02:31

  • Biden touts capping insulin cost to $35 'for every American that needs it'

    03:42

  • Biden says Americans are 'writing the greatest comeback story never told'

    05:35

  • 'I will restore Roe v. Wade': Biden reflects on reproductive rights

    03:34

  • Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'

    01:22
    Biden’s big entrance: All 9 minutes of the president greeting people

    09:16

  • Biden jokes as he leaves the White House for State of the Union speech

    01:00

  • Pro-Palestinian protest blocks intersection near Capitol

    01:07

  • State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

President Biden began his State of the Union address drawing parallels to the political climate of the Civil War and World War II. “Freedom and democracy are under assault in the world,” Biden said.March 8, 2024

    Biden ends State of the Union tackling age criticism: ‘I’ve always known what endures’

    02:57

  • Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution

    04:58

  • Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

    03:47

  • Biden vouches for immigration package, rejects Trump rhetoric

    05:40

  • Biden urges Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

    02:43

  • Biden highlights efforts to reverse the climate crisis in the U.S.

    01:02
