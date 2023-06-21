IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden calls China's Xi a "dictator" a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Olympian Tianna Madison advocates for Black mothers after Tori Bowie's death

    05:14

  • Philadelphia I-95 to reopen after collapse

    00:24

  • Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors

    02:21

  • Black surfers work to reclaim a historic African tradition

    03:32

  • Four killed and dozens injured in wave of mass shootings across U.S.

    02:20

  • Activists rally for Iranian women’s rights on anniversary of hangings

    03:11

  • Jayland Walker's family sues city of Akron and eight officers over shooting

    02:54

  • Tree of Life synagogue gunman found guilty on all federal charges

    03:12

  • Justice Department investigating PGA Tour’s merger with LIV Golf

    02:18

  • Daniel Penny to be arraigned June 28 in Jordan Neely's death

    02:32

  • Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old won't return to school

    02:31

  • Federal Reserve decides to skip interest rate hike

    02:47

  • 19-year-old Ugandan baseball player tapped for MLB draft league

    03:09

  • Summer storms rolling through the southeast U.S. puts 31 million at risk

    01:59

  • Minnesota opens office to investigate missing, murdered Black women

    03:00

  • Youth-led environmental trial begins in Montana

    02:38

  • Utah author accused of poisoning husband appears in court

    02:24

  • Trials show experimental cancer vaccine may slow growth of brain tumors

    03:59

  • Photos show classified documents in ballrooms, bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago

    01:29

NBC News NOW

Biden calls China's Xi a "dictator" a day after Blinken visits Beijing

00:59

President Joe Biden is facing backlash from Beijing after calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing in an effort to calm tensions. NBC News’ Kayla Tausche reports on how China responds to the comments.June 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden calls China's Xi a "dictator" a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Olympian Tianna Madison advocates for Black mothers after Tori Bowie's death

    05:14

  • Philadelphia I-95 to reopen after collapse

    00:24

  • Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors

    02:21

  • Black surfers work to reclaim a historic African tradition

    03:32

  • Four killed and dozens injured in wave of mass shootings across U.S.

    02:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All