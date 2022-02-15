IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Biden: Diplomacy 'best way forward' for Russia and Ukraine

01:53

President Biden gave an update on the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and urged a diplomatic solution. The president warned that a Russian invasion could still happen at any moment and urged Americans to leave Ukraine.Feb. 15, 2022

