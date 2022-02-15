Biden: Diplomacy 'best way forward' for Russia and Ukraine
01:53
President Biden gave an update on the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and urged a diplomatic solution. The president warned that a Russian invasion could still happen at any moment and urged Americans to leave Ukraine.Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Jury rules against Sarah Palin in defamation case against The New York Times
03:16
Ukrainians could have been paid to participate in anti-American protests
02:40
Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump
01:53
Researchers say woman possibly cured of HIV
01:57
Wisconsin Republicans look to weaponize critical race theory in governor's race
01:28
Prince Andrew reaches settlement in lawsuit with Epstein victim