IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

    07:18

  • Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is dead at 91

    00:15

  • Panel: Biden spotlights threats to FBI officials in discussion on crime as Democrats hesitate to embrace him ahead of midterms

    09:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden condemns defense of Capitol riot: 'You can't be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection'

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: 'I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country'

    01:57

  • Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters defends controversial comments on Fed's diversity in video message

    01:41

  • Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on 3 Black female gymnasts sweeping the podium

    05:33

  • Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison

    01:12

  • ‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors

    04:55

  • How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops

    04:52

  • What to expect from Biden’s speech on the ‘Soul of America’ on Thursday

    03:10

  • What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch

    02:58

  • U.N. investigators head to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:57

  • DOJ says it may have recovered privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure

    04:29

  • How Serena Williams redefined the sport of tennis

    06:10

  • U.S. teachers undergo training for active shooter scenarios

    06:47

  • Pope Francis elevates new class of cardinals

    03:21

  • Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saves mom from drowning after seizure in pool

    03:12

  • Scooter-driving robbers strike across NYC

    03:06

  • More than 1,100 people killed in Pakistan floods

    02:06

NBC News NOW

Biden condemns defense of Capitol riot: 'You can't be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection'

01:49

President Biden criticized certain Republican lawmakers for their defense of the actions during the Capitol riot, saying "you can't be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection." The president also condemned threats against law enforcement, including those against the FBI.Aug. 30, 2022

  • Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

    07:18

  • Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is dead at 91

    00:15

  • Panel: Biden spotlights threats to FBI officials in discussion on crime as Democrats hesitate to embrace him ahead of midterms

    09:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden condemns defense of Capitol riot: 'You can't be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection'

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: 'I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country'

    01:57

  • Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters defends controversial comments on Fed's diversity in video message

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All