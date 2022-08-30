Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 9107:18
Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is dead at 9100:15
Panel: Biden spotlights threats to FBI officials in discussion on crime as Democrats hesitate to embrace him ahead of midterms09:40
Biden condemns defense of Capitol riot: 'You can't be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection'01:49
Biden: 'I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country'01:57
Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters defends controversial comments on Fed's diversity in video message01:41
Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on 3 Black female gymnasts sweeping the podium05:33
Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison01:12
‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors04:55
How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops04:52
What to expect from Biden’s speech on the ‘Soul of America’ on Thursday03:10
What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch02:58
U.N. investigators head to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant02:57
DOJ says it may have recovered privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure04:29
How Serena Williams redefined the sport of tennis06:10
U.S. teachers undergo training for active shooter scenarios06:47
Pope Francis elevates new class of cardinals03:21
Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saves mom from drowning after seizure in pool03:12
Scooter-driving robbers strike across NYC03:06
More than 1,100 people killed in Pakistan floods02:06
