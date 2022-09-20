IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign

    03:49

  • Biden meets with South African president: 'We've ended up with two great democracies'

    02:32

  • White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence

    02:20

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House

    02:23

  • Senate passage of same-sex marriage bill may hinge on Wisconsin's senators

    02:23

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

  • House Oversight panel asks National Archives to determine if Trump still has White House documents

    00:45

  • Sen. Graham proposes bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide

    01:05

  • Twitter whistleblower accuses leadership of 'misleading the public' at Senate hearing

    02:54

  • Vice President Harris speaks on Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:47

  • Biden releases statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:42

  • White House responds as news breaks of Queen Elizabeth's passing

    01:23

  • Obamas return to the White House for official portrait unveiling

    02:10

  • FBI found nuclear document at Mar-a-Lago: report

    02:13

  • Obamas unveil official White House portraits

    03:01

  • DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory

    02:21

  • Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections

    05:13

  • Trump granted special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:55

  • List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court

    02:19

NBC News NOW

Biden claims 'pandemic is over' in controversial '60 Minutes' interview

03:04

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” President Biden made controversial claims from declaring the end of the pandemic to reinforcing his remarks that the U.S. would back Taiwan should China attack the island. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has more, including how the White House is now pushing back. Sept. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign

    03:49

  • Biden meets with South African president: 'We've ended up with two great democracies'

    02:32

  • White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence

    02:20

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House

    02:23

  • Senate passage of same-sex marriage bill may hinge on Wisconsin's senators

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All