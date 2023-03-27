'A family's worst nightmare': Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville

Female shooter leaves six dead in Nashville school shooting04:24
Police say Nashville school shooter was a former student01:09
'A family's worst nightmare': Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville02:07
Highland Park survivor speaks out on Nashville shooting after news conference01:06
'Heartbreaking': White House comments on Nashville school shooting02:11
Police: At least 7 dead in Nashville school shooting02:09
Emotional parent describes hearing news of Tennessee school shooting01:13
Three children dead after school shooting in Nashville02:03
At least two injured during shooting at a Sikh society temple in California01:52
Hearing set in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting case over special prosecutor appointment03:08
Six children dead in Tennessee highway crash02:29
Grand jury investigating Trump expected to reconvene04:46
U.S. and NATO criticize Russia’s plan to store nuclear weapons in Belarus03:12
At least 26 killed during severe weather across Southern states04:33
First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank deposits and loans00:33
'It happened so fast': Survivors of deadly tornadoes in Mississippi describe aftermath03:12
At least 7 dead after Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion01:19
Early indications reveal 'no contamination’ in Delaware river, says Philadelphia official00:39
Floor collapses leaving 12 hurt near Indiana University of Pennsylvania00:39
Florida couple still held captive in Haiti after family pays ransom01:36
