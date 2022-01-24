IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden considers deploying U.S. troops near Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

06:53

As tensions rise on the border between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. is weighing the option of deploying troops to the region after Russia moved more forces toward the area. NBC News’ Matt Bradley and Josh Lederman have the details. Jan. 24, 2022

