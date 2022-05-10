IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP senators are urging TV ratings board to create warning for LGBTQ content

  • Texas school board races highlight deep political divide between voters

    Biden criticizes 'ultra-MAGA' economic plan put forward by Republicans

    Black students push Congress to pass Crown Act to prevent hair discrimination

  • Beijing shuts down after Covid outbreak in Shanghai

  • Three people killed in car crash at Philadelphia SEPTA station

  • West Virginia incumbents battle for newly drawn Congressional seat

  • Pennsylvania union workers express concern over political divide ahead of primaries

  • Biden to unveil plan to fight inflation, lower costs

  • ‘A mixed bag emotions’ after Vicky White’s death, Casey White’s recapture, sheriff says

  • Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa

  • Biden announces expansion of high-speed internet for low-income households

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

  • Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after Cuban hotel explosion

  • New Mexico and Arizona residents face extreme wildfire conditions

  • Former BLM foundation leader denies allegations of money mishandling

  • Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

  • Supply chain issues continue to affect baby formula shortage across U.S.

  • CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

NBC News NOW

Biden criticizes 'ultra-MAGA' economic plan put forward by Republicans

President Biden spoke about his administration's plans to address inflation and criticized the "ultra-MAGA plan" put forward by Republicans in Congress.May 10, 2022

