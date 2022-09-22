IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

04:07

During his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, President Biden criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying President Putin had “shamelessly violated” the U.N.’s principles. NBC News’ Carol Lee explains what else the president said about the war in Ukraine and breaks down what other issues were addressed during his remarks. Sept. 22, 2022

