Biden forcefully declares 'my memory is fine' in response to special counsel report

  • Biden delivers rebuttal to special counsel report claims on his memory

    03:58
    Biden slams FOX reporter: 'My memory is so bad I let you speak'

    02:16
    Watch Biden's full remarks on special counsel investigation of classified documents

    12:27

NBC News NOW

Biden slams FOX reporter: 'My memory is so bad I let you speak'

02:16

President Joe Biden delivered remarks after the special counsel report on his handling of classified documents and refuted claims in the report that said he is an "elderly man with a poor memory." He responded harshly to FOX News' Peter Doocy, saying, "my memory is so bad I let you speak." Feb. 9, 2024

