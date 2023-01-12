Biden: 'I take classified documents and classified materials seriously'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Multiple Biden aides have been interviewed by federal law enforcement in classified document review

  • UP NEXT

    Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

    04:19

  • First honeybee vaccine approved in U.S.

    02:16

  • Watch: San Francisco business owner sprays unhoused woman with hose

    03:31

  • Washington, D.C., community demands arrest in killing of 13-year-old

    03:36

  • Grandfather of 13-year-old shooting victim Karon Blake asks for Biden's help

    04:55

  • Amtrak passenger speaks out after spending 35 hours stuck on train

    02:21

  • San Francisco business owner spraying unhoused woman highlights city's homelessness crisis

    05:04

  • Study raises questions, political debate over gas stove safety

    02:37

  • Woman drives to Mexico for medication due to high prescription drug costs

    04:59

  • House passes anti-abortion bill targeting late-term abortions

    03:27

  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck dead at 78

    00:27

  • House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair

    07:09

  • Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges

    10:02

  • It's ‘puzzling’ why Biden would have had these documents ‘on paper,’ Dilanian says

    09:56

NBC News NOW

Biden: 'I take classified documents and classified materials seriously'

01:11

President Biden answered a question on the classified documents that were found in a former office of his and at his Wilmington, Del., home, assuring his administration was "cooperating fully" with the Justice Department's review.Jan. 12, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All