Biden discusses efforts to 'keep the schools open' during Covid response meeting
02:00
President Biden spoke before meeting with the White House Covid-19 response team and urged those unvaccinated, including children, to receive their vaccine as the omicron variant spreads. The president also encouraged schools to remain open and encouraged them to use federal funding to ensure the safety of students and teachers.Jan. 4, 2022
02:00
