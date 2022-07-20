IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden: Climate change is 'a clear and present danger'

Biden: Climate change is 'a clear and present danger'

President Biden traveled to Massachusetts to deliver remarks about climate change and what his administration is doing to combat the climate crisis. The president called climate change "a clear and present danger" and an "existential threat" to the world.July 20, 2022

