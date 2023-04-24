IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden expected to announce 2024 re-election campaign

03:58

President Biden is expected to announce his 2024 presidential re-election bid this week but a new NBC News poll shows that a majority of Americans and Democratic voters believe she should not seek a second term. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains how the White House is responding to skepticism among voters and who Biden could pick to manage his 2024 campaign. April 24, 2023

