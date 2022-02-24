IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

President Joe Biden is expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia in response to the country's military operations and attacks in Ukraine. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports on why these decisions are critical for Biden and how they could affect the international response. Feb. 24, 2022

    Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

