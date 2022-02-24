Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia
President Joe Biden is expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia in response to the country's military operations and attacks in Ukraine. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports on why these decisions are critical for Biden and how they could affect the international response. Feb. 24, 2022
