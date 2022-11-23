IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden extends student loan payment pause

NBC News NOW

Biden extends student loan payment pause

The Biden administration is once again extending a pause on federal student loan payments as the president’s student loan forgiveness program faces several legal challenges. NBC News’ Monica Alba breaks down what borrowers need to know about the program and when payments could resume. Nov. 23, 2022

Best of NBC News

