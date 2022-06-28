IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

    04:23

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

    03:45

  • How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?

    03:25

  • How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans

    04:54

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

    04:09

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

    07:28

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

    04:34

  • WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

    04:09

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

    05:25

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

    03:30

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

    04:03

  • Fifth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Justice Dept. officials

    04:35

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

NBC News NOW

Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

04:07

President Biden wrapped up his final meeting at the G-7 summit in Germany this morning before heading to Spain to meet with NATO allies, but pressure is mounting at home for the White House to act following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece has the details. June 28, 2022

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

    04:23

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All