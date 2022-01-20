Biden faces low approvals rating following wide-ranging news conference
04:41
President Biden marked his first year in office with a wide-ranging news conference on Wednesday, defending his accomplishments as an NBC News poll shows the lowest approval ratings of his presidency. NBC News’ Mike Memoli has the details. Jan. 20, 2022
