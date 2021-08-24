International allies pressure Biden to extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline at G7 Summit
Members of the G7 are holding a virtual summit to discuss the growing crisis in Afghanistan, with members of the international community expected to try and convince President Biden to extend his August 31st deadline for evacuations from the country. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains whether foreign leaders think it is likely that President Biden will push the deadline and whether the international community could impose sanctions on the Taliban. Aug. 24, 2021