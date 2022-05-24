IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip

NBC News NOW

Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip

President Biden is heading back to Washington after days of meetings with leaders of the Quad nations in Tokyo, where the president made headlines for saying the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China invaded. NBC News’ Carol Lee breaks down what was on the agenda on the final day of the trip and what’s next for President Biden’s Indo-Pacific economic pact. May 24, 2022

