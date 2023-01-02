Biden had 'more productive first two years than any administration' in years: Outgoing Democrat

Russia is ‘running out of ballistic missiles,’ says Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson03:49
Hospitals in China are telling families to ‘bring your own beds’06:19
In 1976, Barbara Walters pressed Israeli Prime Minister on Meet the Press02:33
Full Panel: ‘I’m not even sure his name is George Santos’09:37
McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength01:27
New weight loss drug could break sales records02:37
Charges filed against suspect in Times Square machete attack01:44
Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk00:42
- Now Playing
Biden had 'more productive first two years than any administration' in years: Outgoing Democrat07:36
- UP NEXT
Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes03:24
Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect02:35
CDC warns of XBB Covid subvariant ahead of New Year's celebrations03:03
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player aids in helicopter crash rescue02:31
28-year-old arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders08:51
U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 202203:53
XBB now dominant Covid variant in U.S.02:41
28-year-old man arrested in connection to Idaho college murders03:26
House releases Trump’s tax returns03:32
Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders02:45
1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter03:10
- UP NEXT
Russia is ‘running out of ballistic missiles,’ says Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson03:49
Hospitals in China are telling families to ‘bring your own beds’06:19
In 1976, Barbara Walters pressed Israeli Prime Minister on Meet the Press02:33
Full Panel: ‘I’m not even sure his name is George Santos’09:37
McCarthy promises a ‘good day’ on Speaker vote, but dodges questions on vote strength01:27
New weight loss drug could break sales records02:37
Play All