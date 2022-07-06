IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56
    Biden highlights rescued pensions for millions of American workers, retirees

    05:17
    How companies plan to support employee abortion access

    02:29

  • Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

    02:05

  • Men who had monkeypox say public health system not prepared for diagnosis, care 

    02:28

  • Shanghai, Beijing to begin new rounds of Covid-19 testing to combat rising cases

    00:12

  • Kinzinger releases audio of calls to office threatening violence

    01:05

  • Listeria outbreak possibly tied to Florida creamery

    00:18

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    02:23

  • Illinois Congresswoman reacts to ‘tragic,’ ‘devastating’ Highland Park mass shooting

    05:36

  • ‘No more running’: Mother describes how toddler reacted to Highland Park mass shooting

    09:12

  • Biden to push ‘American Rescue Plan’ during trip to Cleveland

    03:49

  • Grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Sen. Graham and other Trump legal team members

    02:54

  • Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

    03:54

  • Police charge suspected gunman in Highland Park July Fourth parade mass shooting

    04:52

  • New study suggests nationwide abortion ban could lead to more maternal deaths

    06:14

  • Highland Park shooting suspect left online trail of violent imagery

    04:13

Biden highlights rescued pensions for millions of American workers, retirees

05:17

President Biden traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, where he highlighted the administration's plans to prevent workers and retirees from receiving cuts in their pensions under the American Rescue Plan. During his speech he said, “with today’s actions, millions of workers will have the dignified retirement they earned and they deserve."July 6, 2022

