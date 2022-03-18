Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping
03:29
President Biden held a phone call with Chinse President Xi Jinping amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reports that they had asked China for assistance. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer reports.March 18, 2022
UP NEXT
How peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could play out
05:46
‘Good to Know’ headlines: Netflix tests new fee for shared accounts and Frito-Lay announces less chips in some bags
02:12
Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians
03:42
Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine
05:25
The debate over no-fly zone over Ukraine heats up
11:46
Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want