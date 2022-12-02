IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22

  • Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays

    04:13

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift named Spotify's most streamed global artists of 2022

    03:46

  • Cities decide whether to keep outdoor dining as winter approaches

    03:20

  • DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities

    04:18

  • Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:10

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becomes first Black person to lead Congressional caucus

    03:59

  • Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

    04:31

  • New Alzheimer’s drug could signal potential treatment breakthrough

    01:18

  • Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round

    03:18

  • Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit

    03:39

  • Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results

    02:39

  • Biden meets with Congressional leaders as Senate passes same-sex marriage bill

    07:00

  • 'Just crazy': Republicans critical of Trump dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes

    01:41

  • How your Thanksgiving leftovers can help families in need

    03:21

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

NBC News NOW

Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

04:14

President Biden held the first state dinner of his administration on Thursday, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, highlighting the deep and long-standing ties between the two countries. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down why the event was notable given the strong but sometimes strained relationship between the U.S. and France. Dec. 2, 2022

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22

  • Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays

    04:13

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All