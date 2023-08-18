IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Hurricane Hilary strengthens, Maui's top emergency official resigns and another 'flash rob' hits an L.A. store

    Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

President Biden is hosting the leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David in the first trilateral meeting between the three nations amid growing regional tensions with North Korea. NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Janis Mackey Frayer have the details. Aug. 18, 2023

