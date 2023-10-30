IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden issues executive order on artificial intelligence

02:34

President Joe Biden signed an executive order aiming to make artificial intelligence safer and more secure. NBC News’ Christine Romans details how the order encompasses privacy and consumer rights.Oct. 30, 2023

