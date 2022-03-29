IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31
  • Now Playing

    Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

    12:15

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

  • How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:44

  • El Salvador claims state of emergency over deadliest day in 30 years

    02:56

  • Texas woman's video of busting credit card skimmer goes viral

    03:09

  • FBI warns teen boys targeted in 'sextortion' schemes

    03:12

  • Kentucky 11-year-old publishes kids' perspective newspaper

    02:02

  • Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt

    01:43

  • Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

    05:14

  • White House unveils 2023 budget proposal including billionaire minimum tax income

    05:10

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:11

  • Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

    02:24

  • Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning

    04:17

  • Alabama Amazon warehouse could become first to unionize for company

    03:49

  • Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:24

  • How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog

    03:15

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

NBC News NOW

Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

04:32

President Biden attempted to clarify a remark he made over the weekend, when he said President Putin “cannot remain in power,” as the fallout from that controversial statement grows. NBC News’ Carol Lee breaks down how the Kremlin is responding to the comment and how the White House is dealing with the backlash.March 29, 2022

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31
  • Now Playing

    Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

    12:15

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

  • How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:44

  • El Salvador claims state of emergency over deadliest day in 30 years

    02:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All