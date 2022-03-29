Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
04:32
President Biden attempted to clarify a remark he made over the weekend, when he said President Putin “cannot remain in power,” as the fallout from that controversial statement grows. NBC News’ Carol Lee breaks down how the Kremlin is responding to the comment and how the White House is dealing with the backlash.March 29, 2022
China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise
04:31
