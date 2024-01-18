IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations 

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Lawyer for E. Jean Carroll tells jury Trump ruined writer's reputation

    06:35

  • New Hampshire GOP primary debate canceled after Nikki Haley pulls out

    02:13

  • Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized for infection

    02:02

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 15 | NBC News NOW

    01:41:28

  • Emmy Awards features all-Black executive producer team for first time

    04:02

  • A look into California's efforts to shift prisons from punishment to rehabilitation

    06:12

  • NFL putting playoff game exclusively on streaming service for first time ever

    03:31

  • Trial begins for woman charged in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

    06:43

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 11 | NBC News NOW

    01:45:28

  • High-ranking Houthi official blames Israel for wider conflicts in Middle East

    04:32

  • U.S., U.K. launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    04:33

  • A timeline of Hunter Biden's legal woes ahead of arraignment for federal tax charges

    03:02

  • Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza as Hamas leader at large

    05:29

  • How the violence in Ecuador affects the United States

    03:12

  • Chris Christie caught talking on hot mic ahead of suspending campaign

    05:27

  • Christie on suspending campaign: 'There isn't a path' to the nomination

    04:56

  • Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane

    05:08

  • Explainer: How the Iowa caucuses work

    02:46

NBC News NOW

Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security

04:43

President Biden met with top congressional leaders in the White House to pass a short-term funding bill before the Friday deadline. This is a noteworthy meeting as this was one of the first times House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Biden were working together in the same room. Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations 

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Lawyer for E. Jean Carroll tells jury Trump ruined writer's reputation

    06:35

  • New Hampshire GOP primary debate canceled after Nikki Haley pulls out

    02:13

  • Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized for infection

    02:02

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 15 | NBC News NOW

    01:41:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All