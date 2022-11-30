IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results

    02:39
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Congressional leaders after Senate passes same-sex marriage bill

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    'Just crazy': Republicans critical of Trump dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes

    01:41

  • How your Thanksgiving leftovers can help families in need

    03:21

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say

    01:11

  • Biden extends student loan payment pause

    03:39

  • Supreme Court rejects former President Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    03:32

  • Millions of Americans hitting the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving

    03:51

  • Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says

    04:22

  • Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

    03:42

  • World Cup: USA ties with Wales, Saudi Arabia beats heavily favored Argentina

    02:54

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

    03:14

  • Queer Big Apple Corps to spread message of community during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

    03:43

  • Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts

    03:43

  • What to expect if you're traveling for Thanksgiving

    02:35

  • Colorado Springs suspected gunman arrested on first-degree murder, hate crimes charges

    04:52

  • GLAAD CEO says political rhetoric is to blame for rise in violence against LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Holiday travel starting early ahead of Thanksgiving

    04:31

  • Warnock, Walker continue final push ahead of Georgia’s runoff election

    04:39

NBC News NOW

Biden meets with Congressional leaders after Senate passes same-sex marriage bill

07:00

President Biden held a meeting with Democratic and Republican House leaders on Tuesday to discuss his priorities before the start of the next Congress, including a bill that would protect same-sex marriage under federal law. NBC News’ Carol Lee and Ryan Nobles explain what’s next for the bill to codify same-sex marriage and what message the president had for the leaders of both parties. Nov. 30, 2022

  • Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results

    02:39
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Congressional leaders after Senate passes same-sex marriage bill

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    'Just crazy': Republicans critical of Trump dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes

    01:41

  • How your Thanksgiving leftovers can help families in need

    03:21

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say

    01:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All