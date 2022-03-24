Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month
06:09
As the war in Ukraine enters its second month, President Biden is meeting with world leaders in Brussels, where he is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports from Brussels. March 24, 2022
