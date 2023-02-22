Biden meets with NATO leaders as war in Ukraine enters second year

CDC finds sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls is at 10-year high02:58
Does Alex Murdaugh’s testimony help his defense in double murder trial?03:03
Ukrainians have ‘become stronger’ after one year of war, Kyiv resident says03:42
Ukrainian orchestra takes country’s rich culture around the world03:23
Are U.S. companies still doing business in Russia one year after Ukraine invasion?03:15
Ukraine marks one year since Russia’s invasion05:22
What’s next for Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion?03:25
Israel strikes Gaza amid growing tensions in the occupied West Bank03:36
Ukrainians reflect on one year since Russian invasion04:24
Biden returns to U.S. after reaffirming NATO support in Poland04:35
TV reporter delivers emotional report of colleague’s death in shooting spree02:34
Severe winter storm wreaks havoc on Midwest04:02
How ‘The Broke Black Girl’ platform is working to close financial literacy gap02:17
- Now Playing
Biden meets with NATO leaders as war in Ukraine enters second year06:07
- UP NEXT
Millions of Americans brace for ‘unprecedented’ winter storm04:20
Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants04:24
Supreme Court to hear arguments on tech company’s content moderation05:29
Biden, Putin deliver dueling speeches ahead of war in Ukraine’s first anniversary05:19
Defense begins case in Alex Murdaugh murder trial03:37
Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at Georgia home03:36
- UP NEXT
CDC finds sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls is at 10-year high02:58
Does Alex Murdaugh’s testimony help his defense in double murder trial?03:03
Ukrainians have ‘become stronger’ after one year of war, Kyiv resident says03:42
Ukrainian orchestra takes country’s rich culture around the world03:23
Are U.S. companies still doing business in Russia one year after Ukraine invasion?03:15
Ukraine marks one year since Russia’s invasion05:22
Play All