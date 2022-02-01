Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy
04:58
President Joe Biden met with Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Chuck Grassley to discuss their thoughts on the Supreme Court vacancy. Biden spoke about what he is looking for in a judge and said he wants someone who will treat “people with respect.” Feb. 1, 2022
Pentagon: Putin continues to build up military presence near borders
03:20
Now Playing
Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy
04:58
UP NEXT
Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later
04:53
Federal prisons on lockdown after deadly fight at Texas facility
00:50
NFL legend Tom Brady officially announces retirement: 'I am so proud of what we have achieved'
03:50
‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing