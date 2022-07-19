IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas State University to offer course on Harry Styles

  • What to watch for in Maryland’s primary election for governor

    Biden mulls declaring climate emergency as agenda efforts slow

    As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms

  • Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

  • Texas House report: Officers in Uvalde 'failed to adhere to their active shooter training'

  • Biden hoping to rebuild ties with Palestinian leaders during Middle East trip

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

  • Biden pays tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh during visit to Bethlehem

  • Biggest takeaways from Biden's meetings with Israel during Middle East trip

  • Europe hit with sweltering heat and extreme temperatures

  • Source: Trump tried to call White House support staffer who was speaking with Jan. 6 panel

  • Which prices are rising the most as inflation hits 41 year high

  • Background checks piloted on Tinder expand to Match, other dating apps

  • Hong Kong to require people to wear tracking bracelets during Covid-19 quarantine

  • Euro reaches equal value to dollar for first time in 20 years

  • Blue parrot species thought to be extinct is making a comeback in Brazil

  • Twitter says Musk's attempt to terminate deal is 'invalid'

  • Beanie Feldstein stepping away from 'Funny Girl' earlier than expected

  • Files allege Uber used illegal business practices to expand worldwide

NBC News NOW

Biden mulls declaring climate emergency as agenda efforts slow

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering the decision to declare a climate emergency as efforts to carry out his climate agenda are thwarted. NBC News' Mike Memoli outlines what is standing in the way of the president and alternative executive actions he may take. July 19, 2022

