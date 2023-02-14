IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

    03:17

  • White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Biden offers federal assistance to Michigan Governor Whitmer after MSU shooting

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    00:25

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • Rescuers in Turkey and Syria search for survivors a week after deadly earthquakes

    02:57

  • U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace

    08:05

  • Fighting for justice might start in the ground

    03:14

  • Russia launches new wave of strikes in Ukraine

    03:09

  • FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon

    06:05

  • Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel

    05:45

  • Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31

  • Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon

    04:20

  • Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address

    03:29

  • White Helmets volunteers ‘digging and digging for hours’ in search for earthquake survivors

    04:00

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

    04:04

  • Navy releases new images of Chinese spy balloon recovery off East Coast

    03:25

  • ‘We haven’t slept’ since powerful earthquake struck Turkey, UNICEF worker says

    03:28

NBC News NOW

Biden offers federal assistance to Michigan Governor Whitmer after MSU shooting

01:54

President Biden spoke to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday night following a briefing on the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University, offering the state federal assistance. NBC News’ Monica Alba has the details. Feb. 14, 2023

  • Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

    03:17

  • White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Biden offers federal assistance to Michigan Governor Whitmer after MSU shooting

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    00:25

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All