    Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary

    Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says

  • Jan. 6 panel recommends barring Trump from holding public office

  • Jan. 6 committee releases 34 witness transcripts ahead of report release

  • Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

  • Jan. 6 Committee’s final message: Trump is ’is unfit for any office’

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation

  • Jan. 6 committee evidence could factor into DOJ’s ‘independent’ investigation of Trump

  • Jan. 6 committee unveils four criminal referrals for Trump

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to approve criminal referrals against Trump

  • Kellyanne Conway: Trump said rioters were 'very upset' on Jan. 6

  • Rep. Cheney calls Trump’s refusal to stop riot ‘utter moral failure’

  • Hope Hicks: Election fraud claims were 'damaging' Trump's legacy

  • Thompson calls for 'accountability under law' at final Jan. 6 committee meeting

  • Tennessee man identified as illegally entering Capitol through window on Jan. 6

  • How the Oath Keepers' second sedition trial is different from the first

  • January 6 committee eyeing December 21 to release final report

  • January 6th Capitol police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medal

  • Lawmakers praise police officers with Congressional Gold Medal for Jan. 6 response

  • Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

NBC News NOW

Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary

President Biden held a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which he reminded, "had never happened in the history of the United States of America." He acknowledged a "remarkable group of Americans," and awarded 14 people the Presidential Citizens Medal for their acts of heroism that day. Jan. 6, 2023

