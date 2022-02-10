Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades
03:56
The Biden administration plans to get Americans out of Ukraine by transferring them through Poland with support from U.S. troops if Russia invades. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by foreign correspondent Matt Bradley to discuss the possible contingency plan to evacuate if a conflict arises. Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting
05:38
Blk & Bold: The first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company is donating to kids in need
04:24
Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'
07:18
Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid
03:11
DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill