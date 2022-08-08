'We're staying': Biden pledges continued support to those impacted by floods in Kentucky

- Now Playing
'We're staying': Biden pledges continued support to those impacted by floods in Kentucky02:32
- UP NEXT
Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police00:21
Greg McMichael apologizes to family of Ahmaud Arbery03:35
Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing03:12
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing04:24
Why there is a fixation with the trending #RushTok03:59
Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions07:28
Former VP Cheney slams Trump in new endorsement ad02:59
Ten killed in Pennsylvania house fire00:19
Fiery Los Angeles car crash kills five, injures seven01:57
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial08:52
Fla. State Attorney suspended for saying he won't enforce restrictions on abortion says it's about DeSantis' 'political aspirations'06:18
‘We’ll likely see a new status quo moving forward:’ China retaliates after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit08:16
Sen. Dick Durbin on revised climate and tax deal : 'I think it’s a good compromise'08:47
The future of touch and smell in virtual worlds04:12
What’s going on with the ‘weird’ economy? Chuck Todd explains03:06
New York state Senator John Liu speaks out after racist voicemail05:08
Outrage grows over some coffee shops' non-dairy milk surcharges03:38
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the fight against climate control03:02
U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate at 3.5%02:03
- Now Playing
'We're staying': Biden pledges continued support to those impacted by floods in Kentucky02:32
- UP NEXT
Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police00:21
Greg McMichael apologizes to family of Ahmaud Arbery03:35
Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing03:12
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing04:24
Why there is a fixation with the trending #RushTok03:59
Play All