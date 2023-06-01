IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden praises debt ceiling bill passage as a 'bipartisan compromise'

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Debt ceiling bill passes the House

    03:47

  • McCarthy speaks after House passes debt ceiling bill

    02:44

  • Amazon to pay over $30M in settlements over Ring, Alexa violations

    03:26

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic weighs in on Kosovo-Serbia tensions

    02:52

  • Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    02:45

  • ‘We were winning before this bill,’ GOP congressman says about debt ceiling deal

    08:54

  • ‘Commingling’ of the faith and political worlds ‘makes for bad church and bad law’

    06:28

  • Murdaugh pleads not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges

    02:44

  • Full Panel: ‘DeSantis is big government all over … your bedroom, your schools’

    09:24

  • Debt deal clears key procedural hurdle with passage of test vote

    00:12

  • Adidas resumes sale of existing Yeezy inventory

    03:00

  • Chuck Todd: House to hand a ‘hot potato’ debt ceiling deal to the Senate

    02:55

  • DeSantis takes aim at Trump during campaign blitz through Iowa

    01:44

  • ‘No amount of time is safe’: Experts warn parents to prevent hot car deaths

    02:19

  • Suspect arrested in the murder of New Jersey council member

    02:09

  • How one Colorado fire department is testing AI to fight wildfires

    04:01

  • Case against ex-CIA officer may collapse due to how agents searched his phone

    02:51

  • Harvard introduces course in Tagalog for the first time

    06:26

  • Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

    02:17

NBC News NOW

Biden praises debt ceiling bill passage as a 'bipartisan compromise'

03:55

In a statement, President Joe Biden praised the House for passing the debt ceiling bill, saying the budget agreement was a "bipartisan compromise." Biden also added, "Neither side got everything it wanted. That's the responsibly of governing."June 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden praises debt ceiling bill passage as a 'bipartisan compromise'

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Debt ceiling bill passes the House

    03:47

  • McCarthy speaks after House passes debt ceiling bill

    02:44

  • Amazon to pay over $30M in settlements over Ring, Alexa violations

    03:26

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic weighs in on Kosovo-Serbia tensions

    02:52

  • Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    02:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All