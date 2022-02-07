IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One dead, 1 taken to hospital after Washington supermarket shooting

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Frontier, Spirit merge to form fifth largest U.S. airline

    02:17

  • Congress persists on election reform despite Trump's ongoing attacks

    02:33

  • New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month

    00:24

  • Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts

    03:56

  • General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles

    04:57

  • Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses

    04:14

  • 18 people rescued after ice floe drifts into Lake Erie

    00:22

  • Hundreds protest police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis

    03:43

  • Jury selection to begin in hate crime trial of two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:00

  • Russia masses 70 percent of forces needed for Ukrainian invasion

    06:45

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law

    07:29

  • Climate experts worry warming temperatures could impact future Winter Games

    03:36

  • New leader in Burkina Faso following military takeover

    03:55

  • Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    02:54

  • Vermont town fights to save 200-year-old post office

    04:46

  • Gregory and Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas ahead of Arbery federal trial

    02:59

  • Biden praises 'historic economic progress' shown in January jobs report

    01:28

  • Republicans at crossroads on Trump during RNC winter meeting

    02:20

NBC News NOW

Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine

01:57

President Biden spoke at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for the "united approach" both countries will have towards deterring Russia from threatening Ukraine.Feb. 7, 2022

  • One dead, 1 taken to hospital after Washington supermarket shooting

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Frontier, Spirit merge to form fifth largest U.S. airline

    02:17

  • Congress persists on election reform despite Trump's ongoing attacks

    02:33

  • New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month

    00:24

  • Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts

    03:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All