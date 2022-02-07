Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine
01:57
President Biden spoke at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for the "united approach" both countries will have towards deterring Russia from threatening Ukraine.Feb. 7, 2022
One dead, 1 taken to hospital after Washington supermarket shooting
01:49
Now Playing
Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine
01:57
UP NEXT
Frontier, Spirit merge to form fifth largest U.S. airline
02:17
Congress persists on election reform despite Trump's ongoing attacks
02:33
New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month
00:24
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts