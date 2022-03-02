'Let's keep building': Biden sells infrastructure law during visit to Wisconsin
01:59
President Biden traveled to Superior, Wis., to promote investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law and job growth. NBC's Mike Memoli reports on the president's message and how Democrats could move forward with further legislation.March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Primary season gets underway starting in Texas
07:15
Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court
03:46
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families
03:00
Ukrainian refugee shares her harrowing journey of escape from Kharkiv
03:13
Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California
03:21
A closer look at Russian oligarchs as DOJ launches new task force 'KleptoCapture'