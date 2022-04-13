IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away

    03:57

  • New Alabama law criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender youth

    06:20
    Biden publicly accuses Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

    05:46
    Manhunt underway for New York City subway gunman

    04:47

  • Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage 

    03:12

  • Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker

    01:51

  • Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions

    02:33

  • Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack

    03:57

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

  • Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’

    00:57

  • Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer

    01:57

  • Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault

    03:24

  • Manhunt underway for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, at least 21 injured

    05:52

  • Biden 'praying for those who were injured' in Brooklyn subway station shooting

    00:52

  • Disney says ‘equality matters deeply to us’ after heir comes out as transgender

    01:45

  • Ex-Ohio doctor accused of speeding up deaths of patients with fentanyl

    01:38

  • Jury convicts former police officer over role in Capitol riot

    01:07

  • Local schools told to shelter-in-place after shooting at Brooklyn subway station

    04:16

  • Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts for role in Capitol riot

    00:32

Biden publicly accuses Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

05:46

President Biden is intensifying his rhetoric against President Putin, accusing the Russian leader of committing "genocide" in Ukraine and labelling him a dictator. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the latest on the war in Ukraine from Lviv. April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

