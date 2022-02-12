Biden, Putin call scheduled as fears of Ukraine invasion looms
05:01
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have scheduled a call to discuss Putin's plans to invade Ukraine. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor says the possible invasion "would be a bloody fight" on both sides.Feb. 12, 2022
Biden, Putin call scheduled as fears of Ukraine invasion looms
