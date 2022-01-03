IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

03:41

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to reaffirm U.S. support for the Eastern European country as it faces growing aggression from Russia. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how the U.S. plans to support Ukraine as tensions rise along its border with Russia.Jan. 3, 2022

